Hannah Brown Slays In Tight Denim Overalls In Gorgeous New Photo

Hannah Brown showed off her figure in a denim ensemble in her new Instagram photo.

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown turned to Instagram on Sunday, August 9, to share a gorgeous new photo of herself. The former reality television star rocked formfitting denim overalls that hugged her curves and showed off her phenomenal figure.

Brown’s fabulous ensemble featured buttons on the bodice and a thick denim belt. The outfit was purchased from Show Me Your Mumu and is called the Acacia Jumpsuit. Brown decided not to wear a shirt under the overalls and showed off her tanned chest and arms. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat that helped shield her face from the bright sun.

The 24-year-old former beauty pageant winner wore her blond hair down in loose waves and appeared to be mid-laugh as the snapshot was taken, showing off her ultra white teeth. Brown exuded happiness as she posed for the photo, her hands resting on the brim of her hat. She appeared to be standing on the porch of a residence, with bright red flowers climbing up one side of the home.

In her lighthearted caption, Brown pointed out that it is far better to just enjoy Sunday rather than spending time worrying about the week ahead. The post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 76,000 likes in less than an hour after it was shared.

She boasts an impressive total of 2.7 million followers on the platform overall. She has the largest following on Instagram of anyone associated with the Bachelor franchise. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the stunning snapshot, while others tried desperately to earn her attention in hopes of forging a connection with her.

“Hey Hannah, I’m free tomorrow night. Tomorrow as in Monday night. I am free. Just let me know if you are free tomorrow as I am free tomorrow night,” wrote one enthusiastic fan, clearly trying to land a date with the former television star.

“Yay! I missed seeing your smile!” gushed one fan.

“Ok like this is really stinkin cute!!! Love the jumpsuit!!” wrote another Instagram user.

“Hey Hannah, it’s me again. I know you’re busy with the whole moving process but I was wondering if you’ve thought about our date at all. Like I said the offer is always here and I hope to hear from you soon!” wrote yet another person hoping to score a date with Brown.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown has moved to Los Angeles. She spent the majority of this year in her home state of Alabama with her family, but is now ready to get settled in the city.