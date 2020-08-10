‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cyrus Renault Continues To Make Trouble In Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 10 promises more of Cyrus Renault making trouble for the residents of Port Charles. He is expected to interact with a few of the main characters on the show, which is bound to cause more friction ahead.

Last week, viewers watched Cyrus continue to control Jordan to do whatever he wants her to do. He also confronted Portia teasing her about Trina, just to see her squirm. In addition, he managed to subtly threaten Mayor Laura Collins and get his foot in the door at General Hospital. On Monday, SheKnows Soaps indicates that he and Lulu will clash once again. He seems to be preying on the females in town lately.

However, his ultimate goal is to take out Sonny Corinthos. As viewers witnessed, the criminal messed with Jason Morgan’s motorcycle which caused him to lose control. Jason was found by Curtis lying unconscious on the side of the road. On Friday, Sonny, Carly, and Sam arrived at GH and was told that he may have a brain injury. Of course, Jason has had several of those in his lifetime.

At the end of this episode, Cyrus was heard admitting that his goal is to kill Jason so that Sonny would not have his right hand man to protect him. He will then go after the man that stands in his way. Cyrus apparently wants to take over Port Charles and he has to kill Sonny to do it.

Craig Sjodin / ABC Press

On Tuesday, Lucy Coe will somehow run into Cyrus. No details have been given on that encounter, but it should prove to be an interesting one. Then the spoilers that include Cyrus skip ahead to Friday’s General Hospital and Terry is expected to be back on screen. Spoilers say that she is curious about him. That may possibly be about his desire to donate funds to GH that Laura and Monica were so vehemently against. Terry hasn’t been seen on the show for quite a while, so this should also prove to be an interesting meet up.

Jason’s life is hanging in the balance thanks to Cyrus. Unfortunately, Brando may be blamed for the accident since he just got through working on Jason’s bike. Monday’s show will have Sonny and Sam both questioning him about it.

There are rumors swirling that Sonny may ask Curtis to take over for Jason temporarily. He is certainly angry enough at this guy for manipulating his wife, however, that would surely complicate things for Jordan being police commissioner if he should start officially working for the mob.

Another rumor making its rounds is that Jason could be faking his injury just so he can catch Cyrus off guard and take him out before he hurts anyone else. General Hospital just began airing new episodes last week and it’s already full of drama with more to come.