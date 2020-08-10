Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Top And Leather Skirt

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared some sexy new photos of herself on Sunday, August 9. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2 million followers and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old model was photographed on a gray staircase for the series, which consisted of two images. Yaslen took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, switching between two sexy poses. She pouted for the camera and kept her eyes closed in one image. Meanwhile, in the second, she looked away and smiled sweetly.

Yaslen’s highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a high bun, with some tresses falling around her face.

Her killer curves demanded the most attention in the series, though, as she flaunted her physique with a revealing outfit.

Her top featured a lace-up up front and an off-the-shoulder cut. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it exposed a great deal of her cleavage. The top also displayed her slim core, as it was quite cropped.

She teamed the top with a black leather skirt that also did not offer much coverage as it was very tight on her, highlighting her curvy hips and pert derriere. The skirt also featured a high slit over Yaslen’s left leg, drawing attention to her thighs.

She finished the look off with transparent high-heels.

In the caption, Yaslen called herself a “doll,” in Spanish, per Google Translator. She also revealed that her outfit was designed by My Passerella, an online clothing company.

The smoking-hot series was met with a large amount of approval and support, accumulating more than 23,000 likes in just the first few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 250 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, good looks, and ensemble.

“Looking beautiful and gorgeous,” one social media user commented, following the sentiment with a string of heart and kiss emoji.

“You are very beautiful,” a second admirer chimed in.

“These photos are so fire,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Absolutely stunning, oh my god, a gorgeous goddess,” a fourth follower asserted.

Yaslen has taken to social media to share a number of sizzling updates with fans, especially this past week. Just yesterday, she sent temperatures soaring with a new video that displayed her in a minuscule floral-print bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 39,000 likes, so far.