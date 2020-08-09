Dua Lipa Poses In Sexy Hotpants While Holding Her Adorable Puppy: ‘Don’t Talk To Me Or My Son Ever Again’

Dua Lipa shared several flirty pics to her Instagram page on Sunday morning. In the snapshots, she wore a matching ensemble composed of scandalous hotpants and a button-up blouse while holding her adorable black puppy, Dexter.

She rocked a peach-colored ensemble with purple accents. The outfit itself was skimpy and simple, so she added to her look with several accessories, including a few bracelets, a necklace, and rings. As a final touch, the 24-year-old pulled her dark hair into a sleek high ponytail and carefully styled her sweeping so they were slicked down across her forehead.

According to the geotag, her latest uploads were taken in Los Angeles, California. Dua posed outdoors in front of a scenic backdrop full of vibrant plant life, flowers, and trimmed hedges.

In the first pic of the bunch, she held the pup in her right hand while looking down at its cute face. The second pic showed her making a suggestive pose by tucking her thumbs into the hemline of her short shorts and sticking her tongue out.

She held the dog once again in the third photo while smiling wide, revealing rows of her pearly white teeth as she snuggled the animal to her chest with both arms. Turning to the side, her fans were given a glimpse of her curvy booty, which was visible thanks to her tiny bottoms.

Again, the “Physical” singer gave her admirers a glimpse of her rear in the fourth snap, while peering over her shoulder with her lips slightly parted and a serene expression on her face.

In the final photograph, Dua let the camera capture her face in profile as she looked at something out of frame and playfully raised her arms and leg.

In her caption, Dua jokingly referred to her furry friend as her “son” and quoted a popular internet meme.

The stunner’s millions of fans flocked to her post to let her know how adorable they thought she looked with her dog. Within a day, her post had racked up an astounding 3.8 million likes and over 16,300 comments. A few people said she looked like Jackie Kennedy in her outfit.

“Our prenatal yoga did wonders- he came out perfect,” joked Gigi Hadid.

Her boyfriend Anwar Hadid also commented with a few crying and rainbow emoji.

“The new style and color of hair are dope,” raved one admirer alongside a row of fire emoji.

“If the dog is your son you should probably tell it that it’s adopted one day,” added another.