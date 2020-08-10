Rachel Lindsay Stuns In A Black Bathing Suit While Reading Poolside

'Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay sizzled in her latest Instagram snapshot.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay took to Instagram on Sunday, August 9 to share a stunning photo of herself in a black one piece bathing suit while reading poolside. The former reality television star laid back and relaxed as she soaked up the sun.

Lindsay’s simple form fitting suit showed off her fabulous curves and fit figure. She accessorized with a few gold hoop earrings and some gold chain necklaces. She shielded her eyes from the sun with an oversized pair of aviator sunglasses. The 35-year-old wore her long dark hair braided in a intricate, beautiful pattern and gathered it together at the top of her head in a bun. She tied a black bandana around the base of the bun as an added touch.

Lindsay was sprawled out on a lounge chair, a beach towel underneath her. A bright blue sky, palm trees, and lush green vegetation were visible behind her. The book she was immersed in was Notes of a Native Son by author James Baldwin. This publication includes an assortment of powerful essays written about topics regarding race, injustice, and the treatment of African American people both in the United States and in Europe.

In the caption of her post, Lindsay included a powerful quote from the book which spoke of the importance of moral change rather than superficial change. She concluded her caption by asking her followers what they have been reading. The post was in honor of National Book Lovers Day, which falls on August 9.

Lindsay’s post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 7,000 likes in mere minutes. She boasts a total of 926,000 followers on Instagram overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning beauty as well as to share how much she inspires them. Others offered their own takes on the publication she was reading and suggested other titles she might also enjoy.

“I’m reading Standing at Armageddon by Nell Irvin Painter and after that I’m planning to read Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead,” shared one person.

“Stamped From the Beginning. Not gonna lie, it’s some challenging reading but I’m learning a lot,” one more person wrote.

Lindsay made history as the first African American Bachelorette ever. She has been quite outspoken regarding topics of racism and injustice, even calling upon the Bachelor nation franchise to take steps to become more diverse and inclusive. She has said that if they fail to make positive change she will no longer want to be associated with the franchise, as The Inquisitr previously reported.