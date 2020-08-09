Hoda Kotb Celebrates Her 56th Birthday Alongside Family In Adorable Video Clip

Hoda Kotb couldn't be with all her family on her birthday as she would have liked, but made the most of things by connecting via Zoom.

The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb celebrated her 56th birthday on Sunday, August 9. She enjoyed a very simple birthday gathering, but one filled with love and happiness. She shared a brief video clip of herself enjoying the day alongside her loved ones on Instagram.

In the clip, Hoda sat on the floor of her apartment looking casual and laid back. Her eldest daughter, 3-year-old Haley Joy, stood by her side adorably resting her hand on her mother’s shoulder. Hoda’s younger daughter, Hope Catherine, stood on her other side looking curious about the delicious looking chocolate and vanilla birthday cake in front of her. Haley hilariously swatted her sister’s hand away before she could touch one of the lit birthday candles on the cake.

Due to a need for social distancing, not all of Hoda’s loved ones could be present at her birthday gathering. However, she made the most of things by connecting with them via a Zoom call. They had baked goods of their own to enjoy in celebration of Hoda’s birthday.

Hoda counted to three and then blew out her candles with the help of her two daughters. Haley clapped excitedly and her mother Sameha Kotb could be seen to the side capturing the moment on video, a broad smile on her face. This was the first time that Sameha got to reunite with her daughter in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her caption, Hoda gave credit to her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, who had captured the video. She also expressed how perfect a day it had been.

Her post got plenty of attention online, racking up over 130,000 likes and 541 comments in only a couple of hours. She has a total of 1.7 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the adorable video and to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday…so glad to see to your mom with you!!!” wrote one fan.

“I love you and your beautiful family,” another person commented.

“Happy birthday Hoda. Love watching you in TV. You are an inspiration to all,” wrote one more fan.

While she is not one to complain, this year hasn’t gone as the journalist expected. She and Joel were expected to get married in a small and simple beach ceremony this summer, according to The Inquisitr. However, news recently broke that they decided to postpone their big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing.