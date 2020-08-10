Vanessa Hudgens Gets Soaking Wet In Revealing Swimsuit While Lip-Syncing In The Rain

Vanessa Hudgens mouthed the words to the TLC song 'Waterfalls.'

Vanessa Hudgens helped her Instagram followers end their weekend on a high note by treating them to a steamy performance in the rain. On Sunday, the 31-year-old actress and singer shared a Triller video of herself lip-syncing the words to a classic TLC song.

Vanessa also showed off a few sexy dance moves as she mouthed the words to the 1994 R&B hit “Waterfalls.” The High School Musical star was dressed in a look that included one nod to the ’90s: a bucket hat. Her headwear was white with a short brim. A red label identified it as a Prada design.

Vanessa also wore an animal-print swimsuit. The garment’s stretchy fabric included shades of tan and brown, with a pattern of black spots. The one-piece had a plunging neckline that displayed her tan decolletage, as well as an eyeful of cleavage. The arm openings were also cut large, so they exposed a hint of sideboob. The swimsuit’s leg openings were cut high to reveal even more of Vanessa’s smooth glowing skin. Drawstring details on the sides made the garment somewhat adjustable. Vanessa wore them tied tight, which created a ruched effect.

The Spring Breakers star added some sparkle to her look by rocking a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, numerous bangle bracelets, and a few layered necklaces of varying lengths. They included a short gold station necklace, a chain with a small angel charm, and a longer necklace with a large crystal pendant. She also wore a delicate body chain that trailed down between her breasts. Her dark hair was styled in plaited pigtails.

At the beginning of her performance, Vanessa appeared to hold the camera away from herself as she lip-synced along with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Water droplets were visible on her chest. It became evident why they were there when the video cut to a shot of Vanessa standing on a wooden deck in pouring-down rain.

As she got drenched, The Knight Before Christmas actress stood with the toes of her left foot pointed and her leg popped out in front of her. She grooved to the music by arching her back, sticking her booty out, wiggling her hips, and snapping her fingers. In another shot, she did a sassy strut toward the camera.

The clip concluded with a shot of Vanessa seductively running one hand over her backside as she crouched down in front of the camera. Her fans applauded her wet and wild show in the comments section of her post.

“I hate when it rains but well look at you making it look amazing, queen,” wrote one commenter.

“You are one fine looking woman,” another admirer wrote.

“No sea, no pool, no problem. still got the rain,” said a third fan.