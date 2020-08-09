Maura Higgins Displays Her Perfect Figure In A White Bikini Top And See-Through Trousers

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 9, and wowed her followers with a very hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the photo, Maura, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Love Island, could be seen rocking a white, bandeau-style bikini top that featured a bow tie on the front. The garment was so tiny that is struggled to contain her assets.

As a result, it allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage as well as some underboob. In addition, she also flaunted her slender waist and bare midriff to titillate her fans.

Maura teamed the top with a pair of white, see-through flared trousers that provided users with a glimpse of her matching bikini bottoms.

She loosely tied her brunette tresses in a ponytail and accessorized with a matching scrunchie, letting her locks cascade over her back.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings, a dainty gold pendant that drew attention toward her flawless décolletage, an assortment of rings, multiple gold bracelets, and a metallic wristwatch.

Maura also carried a luxurious, off-white and brown handbag from Chanel that could be seen lying beside her.

The photoshoot took place outdoors and Maura could be seen sitting on a sun lounger. To pose, she leaned backward, placed a hand on the lounger for support, and held a glass of Mojito in her other hand. She spread her legs apart, bent one of her knees, flashed a small smile, and seductively gazed at the camera to pull off a very sultry look.

In the caption, Marua informed her fans that the snapshot was captured during her recent Greek getaway.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 204,000 likes. Besides that, many of Maura’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 670 messages to praise her amazing body and her sensual sense of style.

“Have the best time angel, it’s a well-deserved vacay,” one of her fans commented.

“So pretty! Hope you have a great time over there,” another user chimed in.

“You’re honestly pure perfection. How?!!” a third admirer questioned.

“Absolutely stunning, girl!! You are my biggest inspiration!” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

Many other models and TV stars also liked and commented on the picture, including Molly-Mae Hague, Lucie Rose Donlan, Charlotte Letitia Crosby, and Amber Turner.

Two days ago, Maura treated Instagram users to a steamy photograph in which she could be seen rocking a very revealing, animal-print bikini top. As of this writing, the snap has racked up more than 188,000 likes.