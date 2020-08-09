Corinna Kopf Shows Off Her Curves In A Lavender Bikini In New Snapshot

Corinna Kopf stunned in her latest Instagram post.

YouTuber and social media star Corinna Kopf took to Instagram on Sunday, August 9, to share a stunning new snapshot of herself in a lavender bikini. The 24-year-old looked gorgeous as she enjoyed a day on the water in Los Angeles, California.

Kopf’s simple bikini top featured spaghetti straps and showed off her impressive curves. The matching bottoms included a curly tie at the side. The model wore her long blond hair down straight with extensions, and she wore a pair of black cat eye sunglasses perched on the top of her head. She accessorized with a luxurious looking silver wristwatch, two delicate gold chain bracelets, and a beaded necklace with a unique gold charm.

The model lounged on a red boat with leather seats. She stuck her tongue out slightly as she posed for the camera. She gave credit to her hairstylist, Drea Jaclyn, as well as the eyelash extension brand Be_Lashed Artists, who took care of her lashes.

It appeared to be the perfect day to enjoy the water, with a blue sky, palm trees, and extravagant waterfront properties visible behind the Instagram star. Kopf also included a snapshot of her beloved rescue dog, Carl, who comically appeared to be making the same face as she was.

The pup has his own Instagram account to which Kopf frequently shares photos of their adventures together. The dog was adopted in 2018 and is part chihuahua, part miniature schnauzer, and part toy fox terrier.

Kopf’s fans could not get enough of the stunning snapshot, and the post quickly accumulated over 235,000 likes and more than 800 comments. She boasts a total of 4.6 million followers on the platform overall as well as many more on her YouTube channel where she shares lifestyle and beauty-related content.

For this particular post, her many fans gushed over her stunning beauty in the comments section, while others tried to earn a reply from her.

“You and ur dog kinda look alike…,” joked one Instagram user.

“I love Carl so much,” gushed another fan.

“Gorgeous as always!” one more person complimented.

Kopf is certainly not afraid to show a little skin while posting online, which her followers and fans don’t seem to mind. However, it has gotten her in trouble in the past, as The Inquisitr previously reported. In December of 2019, she revealed that she had been banned from Twitch on account of having worn an outfit deemed inappropriate by the site.