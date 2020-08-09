Marie Osmond Announces New Addition To Her Family, Along With An Inspirational Message

Marie Osmond enjoys being a grandma.

Marie Osmond’s family is growing. On Sunday, The Talk co-host made a very special announcement on Instagram. She has a brand new granddaughter that was born on August 5, and she couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the little bundle of joy into the world.

Marie shared an adorable snapshot of the new baby on the social media platform on Sunday. The black and white photo revealed the newborn with her eyes closed as someone was holding her gently in their hands. She was wrapped up tightly in a blanket and she appeared to have a little smile on her sweet face. According to her grandmother, her name is Mabel Amarantha-Rayne Schwep and she was born last Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.

This is Marie’s daughter, Brianna, and son in law, David’s, second daughter. They also have a 1-year-old girl named Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep. Little Mabel joins her big sister to complete their family of four. The picture also included little fingers that were pointed towards the baby in the background, which is likely the couple’s firstborn pointing at her little sis.

Marie started out her lengthy post by stating how “something amazing occurs” when all seems lost in the world we live in right now. After she revealed her new grandbaby, the 60-year-old entertainer went on to give some encouragement to her 267,000 followers.

She indicated that she continually prays for her grandchildren that they do not live in fear as they grow up. Marie explained some of the things that her parents taught her about God’s laws and what it means to “fear” God. Marie also talked about joy, forgiveness, and God’s love. She used the hashtag #SundayMessage. She frequently shares inspirational messages on social media, which seems to encourage her fans as well. They were full of congratulatory messages and loved to be encouraged in the process.

“Congratulations and thank you for this post!” said one follower.

“She’s beautiful Marie and your message is just as beautiful,” another person replied.

“Beautifully spoken Marie,” complimented a third admirer.

Despite being a grandmother of seven grandchildren, Marie still looks and acts just as youthful as ever. The “Paper Roses” singer shared a hilarious video last month where she turned herself into Taylor Swift. She used an app called Doublicat that transformed her into the famous pop star. She had a lot of fun with it and her fans also gushed over it. Before she was Taylor, she replaced Justin Bieber’s face with her own as she crooned to his music as well.