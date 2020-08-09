Keilah Kang Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Revealing Tank Top On Instagram

American model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 9, and wowed her 2.1 million followers with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Keilah could be seen rocking a skimpy white tank top that had pink and orange flowers printed all over it. The ensemble boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

Keilah teamed the top with a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes that not only accentuated her slender waist but also drew viewers’ attention toward her sexy thighs.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and let her long locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, the hottie opted for two pendants, one of which rested at the base of her throat. The other pendant had her name carved into it. The stunner also opted for a ring and carried a brown handbag which could be seen lying beside her.

The shoot took place outdoors and Keilah posed while sitting on a wooden staircase. A hut and a bridge could also be seen in the background. She slightly spread her legs apart, raised her arms and held her hair in her hands. She tilted her head, flashed a small smile, and gazed right into the camera.

In the caption, Keilah informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve.

Within three hours of going live, the sultry photograph amassed more than 40,000 likes.

In addition to that, several of Keilah’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 350 messages in which they praised her beautiful facial features, slim figure, as well as her chic sense of style.

“How can someone be this gorgeous and perfect? You are unreal,” one of her fans commented.

“Probably many have already told you but for me, you are the most fascinating, sexy, and sunny girl on Earth,” another user chimed in.

“Absolutely beautiful!!! You are my dream woman!!! Have a nice day!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Cute face, beautiful eyes, lovely lips, perfect breasts, and gorgeous overall figure. You take my breath away,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular admirers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Caroline Einhoff, Sveta Bilyalova, and Andreane Chamberland.

Keilah often teases her fans with her gorgeous, skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on August 7, she posted another steamy pic in which she could be seen rocking a black striped bikini, one which enabled her to show off major cleavage.