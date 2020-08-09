Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Said Kimberly Guilfoyle Is ‘The Boss’ In Their Relationship At A Recent Fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly said his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is “the boss” in their relationship during a recent gathering at their Bridgehampton home, according to sources close to Page Six. The outlet reported that the event was a Hamptons Trump Victory fundraiser, which allegedly sold tickets at $2,800 each.

An insider claimed that the $4.4 million property was decorated with “lots of ruffles and pastel colors and other frilly touches.”

Trump Jr. supposedly told his attendees that his girlfriend was the one who handled all of the decorating, as she is the head of the relationship.

The source further alleged that Trump Jr. said the former co-host for The Five often spends many hours making phone calls at night, sometimes as late as 1:30 a.m.

“He added, ‘I asked her who she was calling at 1 in the morning,’ and she said, ‘I’m talking to donors in LA.'”

Usually, he reportedly said he waits for her to finish up all of her work before going to bed.

The idea of the businessman letting a woman tell him what to do and make some of the big household decisions seemed to amuse some of the family’s biggest critics on social media.

“I wonder How Father Trump is taking it, Trump Jr. not being the controlled by a Woman. I say he’s not to HAPPY his Son has let him Down, letting a Woman be head of the House,” tweeted one user.

Others were irritated to see reports of Trump Jr. not wearing a mask in public yet again, although the party was held outdoors near their swimming pool.

As for the fundraiser itself, it seemed to be quite a glamorous affair. Aside from the thousand dollar tickets, the couple reportedly sponsored a $20,000 dinner afterward.

“We are hearing that rooms in the Hamptons are tight for the fund-raisers — and that one guest offered $5,000 to stay at Capri in Southampton,” said Page Six.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Also in attendance was Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer and author Jean Shafiroff, the outlet claimed. The President allegedly attended a different event at the same place on Saturday.

The 42-year-old and Guilfoyle have apparently not changed their stance on parties held amid the pandemic, despite the 51-year-old attorney previously testing positive for COVID-19 after being spotted at a big party.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were joined by his sister Tiffany Trump while attending yet another party called “Trumpilla” hosted on a boat in Montauk. The girls wore stylish maxi dresses for the event.