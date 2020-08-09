Donald Trump Jr. Thinks Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Is ‘The Boss’ In Their Relationship, Sources Claim

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly said his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is “the boss” in their relationship during a gathering at their Bridgehampton home, according to sources close to Page Six.

The 42-year-old and Guilfoyle have apparently not changed their stance on parties held amid the pandemic, despite the 51-year-old attorney previously testing positive for COVID-19 after being spotted at a big party.

The outlet reported that the recent event was a Hamptons Trump Victory fundraiser, which allegedly sold tickets at $2,800 each.

“We are hearing that rooms in the Hamptons are tight for the fund-raisers — and that one guest offered $5,000 to stay at Capri in Southampton,” said Page Six.

There was also a $20,000 dinner sponsored afterward, supposedly.

The 42-year-old politician was allegedly maskless at the party, which was held outdoors near their swimming pool.

An insider claimed that the $4.4 million property was decorated with “lots of ruffles and pastel colors and other frilly touches.”

Trump Jr. supposedly told his attendees that his girlfriend was the one who handled all of the decorating.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The source further alleged that Trump Jr. said the former co-host for The Five would spend hours making phone calls at night, sometimes as late as 1:30 a.m. Usually, he waits for her to finish up all of her work before going to bed.

“He added, ‘I asked her who she was calling at 1 in the morning,’ and she said, ‘I’m talking to donors in LA.'”

The idea of the businessman letting a woman tell him what to do and make some of the big household decisions seemed to amuse some of the family’s biggest critics on social media. Others were irritated to see reports of Trump Jr. not wearing a mask in public yet again.

“I wonder How Father Trump is taking it, Trump Jr. not being the controlled by a Woman. I say he’s not to HAPPY his Son has let him Down, letting a Woman be head of the House,” tweeted one user.

Also in attendance was Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer and author Jean Shafiroff, the outlet claimed. The President reportedly attended a different event at the same place on Saturday.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were joined by his sister Tiffany Trump while attending yet another party called “Trumpilla” hosted on a boat in Montauk. The girls wore stylish maxi dresses for the event. According to the report, Trumpilla was held ahead of the Hamptons fundraiser.