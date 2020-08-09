Kaitlyn Bristowe Rocks Lace Underwear To Show Off Body Transformation For ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what she's been doing to prepare for the reality competition.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been working hard to get in great physical shape for Dancing with the Stars, and it shows.

The Bachelorette star was the first celebrity whose participation in the reality competition’s 29th season was announced. This made it possible for her to begin updating her fans on her DWTS journey before the show even began filming. On Sunday, Kaitlyn, 35, took to Instagram to show her fans how her body has transformed since she began preparing for the physically-demanding reality series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rehearsals are expected to begin next month.

Kaitlyn shared a series of three mirror selfies taken over the course of the last 14 weeks. In all of the photos, the slender star was clad in different sports bras paired with lace underwear. The first shot showed her rocking a charcoal gray top with a high neck. She teamed it with a pair of skimpy underwear that had a solid black front panel and teal lace sides that were pulled up high on her hips. Her second look consisted of a dark blue sports bra and black lace undies. She wore similar bottoms in her final snapshot. She coupled them with a heather gray bra with a low scoop neck.

While Kaitlyn’s body looked incredible in all of the images, they showed how her muscle tone increased as she progressed in her training. By the time she snapped her final selfie, she was rocking washboard abs.

In the caption of her post, she revealed the variety of different ways she’s been working on her strength, endurance, and flexibility. Kaitlyn listed off Pilates, boxing, and lifting weights as a few of the exercises that she’s been doing. She also credited some of the people, clubs, and brands that have played a role in her fitness journey by tagging the Instagram accounts for Peloton stationary bikes, TITLE Boxing Club, the TRUMAV Fitness club, Pilates instructor Jes Knutson, and personal trainers Kevin Klug, Wirth Campbell, and Macey Elizabeth.

The Bachelor star also listed off a few ways she’s been focusing on her mental well-being. These included meditating and reading books. She described herself as “a hard worker,” and she said that she is “proud” of her body transformation.

Kaitlyn revealed that she feels ready to compete on Dancing with the Stars, and her Instagram followers let her know that they can’t wait to see her on the show. Those who commented on her post included a number of her fellow Bachelor franchise alumni.

“Dang girl!! You look amazing!! So excited for you!” wrote Hannah Brown, who won the last season of DWTS.

“All that hard work is definitely paying off my friend! You look strong and determined. Proud of you! We will be voting for sure!” said Ali Fedotowsky.

“So strong!! You’re gonna rock!!” stated Ashley Iaconetti.

“You’re going to look amazing in some RHINESTONES!!!!” remarked DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.