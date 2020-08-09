Hillary Clinton Says Russia Is Helping Donald Trump: ‘There’s So Much More Than They Are Even Telling Us’

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Sunday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton alleged that the Russian government is helping President Donald Trump win reelection, Mediaite reported.

Speaking with anchor Zerlina Maxwell — who worked on Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign — Clinton noted that U.S. intelligence agencies believe the Kremlin is meddling in the 2020 presidential election.

“When even the Trump administration intelligence officials have to admit that there is so much activity coming from Russia that is designed to help Trump, then you know there’s so much more than they are even telling us.”

The former secretary of state alleged that the situation is “much worse” than the public suspects, calling on the news media to stay “vigilant.”

“I hope the press covers the vulnerabilities of our election systems to interference, something that we now know more about than we did right after 2016,” she said.

Clinton added that she hopes Republicans will “find their patriotism” and reveal classified information about alleged interference in the upcoming election.

Clinton concluded that Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, and his allies need to “be as vigorous as possible in refuting and rebutting all the disinformation and flat-out lies that we can expect the Russians to be part of ramping up.”

Clinton has long blamed Russia — and its president, Vladimir Putin — for losing to Trump, who has been accused of coordinating with the Kremlin and welcoming its help.

In 2017, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was tasked with investigating possible connections between the Trump campaign and official Moscow. Two years later, as The New York Times reported, Mueller finalized his investigation, finding no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy.

Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images

As Clinton pointed out, the U.S. intelligence community recently revealed that Moscow is meddling in the 2020 elections, with the goal of helping Trump win. China and Iran are also thought to be interfering in the electoral process, but in order to help Biden.

Earlier this week, William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, explained that the Chinese government seems to prefer Biden because of the Trump administration’s efforts pertaining to 5G technology and Hong Kong.

According to Evanina’s findings, Iran — which is, apparently, expected to intensify its disinformation campaigns — believes that Trump would seek regime change if reelected.

During a press briefing on Friday, Trump dismissed the information presented by Evanina. He pointed to his efforts to strengthen NATO, arguing that he has been “tougher” on Russia than any of his predecessors.