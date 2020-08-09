Model Sierra Furtado Rocks A Summer Dress While On A Helicopter Ride

Sierra Furtado's latest snapshots were taken high up in the sky.

Model and YouTuber Sierra Furtado took to Instagram on Sunday, August 9, to share a series of stunning snapshots of herself that were taken high up in the sky. She rocked a stylish summer dress while enjoying a helicopter ride with friends.

Furtado’s light pink dress featured blue flowers and long sleeves. The dress stretched to her upper thigh, exposing her toned, tanned legs. Furtado wore her long blond hair down in loose waves and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. She wore a black headset and adjusted the microphone with one hand as she smiled at the camera. A blue sky and clouds could be seen out the window behind her.

In the second snapshot included in the post, Furtado pointed at something outside the window, a white Louis Vuitton handbag at her side. She included a brief video clip of herself dancing excitedly, as an aerial view of San Diego, California, was visible from the window.

After the helicopter ride, Furtado enjoyed drinks with her friends and fellow influencers, Lexi Hensler and Brooke Virgil. She held a glass of what appeared to be white wine up to her head while Virgil held up a bottle of wine. The trio appeared to be having a great time.

One last video clip showed the friends dancing around in the car at the end of the day.

In her caption, Furtado expressed her desire that the fun day would never end. The post racked up over 46,000 likes in just a few hours. She boasts a total of 1.6 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comments section to gush over her gorgeous looks, inquire about her ensemble, and to share their admiration of her.

“Love the shoes!! where did you get them from?” asked one fan.

“I wanna ride in a helicopter so bad!” commented a second person.

“You look so happy!” wrote one fan.

“You came to SD on a good day! Weather is beautiful today! Its been kinda overcast all last week,” commented one more person, referencing Furtado’s visit to San Diego.

Furtado is no stranger to online fame, and her posts often rack up a plethora of likes. Throughout the pandemic she has remained active on social media, documenting her outdoor adventures and travels.

Most recently she took a trip to Mexico and shared a sizzling Instagram photo of herself from the journey, as The Inquisitr previously reported.