Osmariel Villalobos Shows Off Her Perfect Physique In A Skimpy Blue Bikini

Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos took to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 9, and treated her 3.5 million followers to a very hot bikini pic.

In the snapshot, the stunner could be seen rocking a skimpy, two-piece bathing suit. The ensemble boasted a blue-and-white checkered pattern, a strapless design, and triangular cups. It included a thin string running across her chest above the cups and two white criss-cross straps on the waist that tied behind her back.

The tiny garment allowed Osmariel to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. In addition, it also drew viewers’ attention toward her perfect, four-pack abs and taut stomach.

Osmariel teamed the top with matching bottoms that highlighted her well-toned legs and thighs.

She wore her slightly-damp, blond tresses down, swept them to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder and arm. She accessorized with a visor cap from Chanel, a pair of stylish black sunglasses, and a tasseled gray bracelet in one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Palmilla, Baja California Sur, Mexico. It looked like the shoot took place in a boat. The breathtaking view of the sea and a boat could be seen in the background.

Osmarial leaned against the silver railings of the boat, spread her legs apart, touched her cap, looked at the camera, and flashed her dazzling smile to mesmerize her legions of admirers.

She added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that everything in life happens at the perfect time and the perfect place. Osmariel also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Maru Jordan Swim.

Within three hours of going live, the snapshot amassed close to 70,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Osmariel’s admirers flocked to the comments section and posted more than 290 messages to praise her figure, pretty looks, and her charming smile.

“You are too beautiful my love you! Your smile is melting my heart,” one of her fans commented.

“Osmariel, did anyone ever tell you that you are the most gorgeous woman in the world?” another user chimed in.

“What a sexy bikini and look at those abs. Absolutely mind-blowing,” a third follower wrote.

“Amazing body, amazing woman, amazing location. Love it!” a fourth supporter remarked.

Several of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the photo, including Maria Teresa Iannuzzo, Mariam Habach Santucci, and Aleska Genesis.

Osmariel hardly fails to impress her fans with her gorgeous photos. Not too long ago, she shared a pic in which she rocked a white shirt that she left unbuttoned. To spice things up, she ditched her bra to expose major skin.