Ashley Alexiss Puts Incredible Bod On Display In Lacy Red Lingerie

Ashley Alexiss stunned her Instagram fans today with a new photo of herself in lacy red lingerie. She exuded lots of flirty vibes for the share that has racked up over 15,800 likes since it was posted three hours ago.

Ashely posed in front of a bright red plush backdrop. She may have been lying on it or standing in front of it, it was hard to tell. Either way, she placed her legs together and rested her hands on the top of her head as she gazed directly at the camera with a sultry pout on her face. She parted her lips slightly and her bright lipstick matched her outfit and backdrop.

Her eye-catching ensemble included an elaborate bra with scalloped edging along her cleavage and multiple strappy accents that brought attention to her chest. Her thong was tiny with low-waisted straps and her thick strap-on garter belt hugged her curves and obscured her midriff from view. Moreover, she completed her look with thigh-high stockings. The tag in the post noted that the set was from Love Honey Lingerie.

Ashley wore her hair down in a middle part with voluminous, luxurious wavy locks that were brushed on the either side of her chest. Her French manicure peeked through in the shot.

The impeccable lighting of the shot left her skin and hair glowing. Her tan also looked great, and she tagged FakeBakeUSA in the post, revealing that it was a spray tan.

Furthermore, she gave credit to the UK-based photographer, Colin Hawkins.

Ashley’s admirers appeared to love the share as they took to the comments section to discuss the hot photo.

“OH MY HEAVENS WOMAN WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO THE WORLD,” raved a devotee, punctuating their message with a long string of fire emoji.

“You look so good in red!” observed a second follower.

“Where did you get this famous outfit from,” wondered a third social media user.

Others took note of her encouraging caption.

“@ashalexiss ok but why are you a goddess and inspirational, so not fair to be both,” joked another admirer.

Two days ago, Ashley also shared another update, that time a more casual snap of herself in black shapewear. It included a black bra and tight biker shorts, and she posed on her knees on her white bed. She was photographed playing with a little brown dog that lied on its back, and the model was apparently captured mid-laugh. She wore her hair down in a side part and her locks cascaded down the front of her chest.