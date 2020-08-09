Natalie Roser Showcases Booty In Thong Bikini In Throwback Pic From Mexico

Natalie Roser shared a sizzling new pic with her Instagram fans today, and it was a throwback from a prior photoshoot she did in Mexico. Her thong bikini put her booty on show and she gave a flirty look over her shoulder for the eye-catching capture.

The model stood with her back angled towards the camera in blue water with a rock formation visible directly behind her. She propped out her left leg to the side and placed her hands on the back of her upper thighs.

Her ensemble featured different tones of blue and blue-green, and from far away it seemed to mimic snakeskin-print. Her top was strapless with soft ruffled accents along the top, and it had a loose fit in the back. Additionally, her bottoms had a thick blue waistband that rested right on her hips and the tiny piece of fabric left little to the imagination. Her bikini was tagged with the brand San Lorenzo Bikinis, and she gave credit to photographer @leniflashes for the image.

Natalie wore her hair down and slicked back behind her shoulders, and her locks looked damp. She likely took a dip in the water considering that the rest of her figure was covered in small water droplets. Moreover, she accessorized simply with earrings for the occasion.

The bright lighting left her tanned skin glowing and looking flawless.

In the caption, she noted that the shoot took place in cenotes near Tulum, which are natural pits or sinkholes.

The share has racked up over 14,300 likes since Natalie posted it ten hours ago, and her followers headed to the comments section to send their love.

“You are a rare beauty. Perfect,” gushed a devotee.

“You are elegant and very beautiful!” exclaimed a second supporter.

Others responded to her question in the caption in the affirmative.

“Been to Cenote Nic Te Ha. Absolutely gorgeous. Which one was this taken at?” wondered a curious social media user.

“Me Cenotes in tulum are incredibles [sic]. You too,” raved another fan.

It seems that Natalie has been nostalgic for old times as she shared another throwback post two days ago. That time, it was a selfie video of herself in a snakeskin-print bikini and the caption revealed that she was at Bali at the time. The swimsuit was white with black graphics, and the model smiled widely at the beginning of the clip and stood in front of a large mirror with a gold frame.