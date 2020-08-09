Sofia Jamora Sizzles In Lacy Bra For ‘Bratz Doll Dream Haus’ Pic On Instagram

Sofia Jamora took to her Instagram page today to share a hot new photo of herself in lacy lingerie. She offered a “welcome” to her fans to her “Bratz Doll Dream Haus” in the caption as she recently announced that she bought her first house.

In the snap, she stood facing the camera straight on in an open doorway, likely her front door. She exuded tons of flirty vibes and gave a sultry gaze for the camera.

Her ensemble included a red bra with a horizontal cut at the top, and jagged edges that called attention to her incredible cleavage. In addition to her chest, her toned abs were hard to miss. Her matching bottoms had high-waisted straps, and she also rocked a bright pink robe that fell down her arms.

Sofia wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious blond waves that were brushed in front of her shoulders. The highlights started by her ears and the rest of her locks were a darker brunette color. She arguably did look like a Bratz doll, thanks to the makeup application that she rocked for the occasion. She gave credit to Flavio Angel Alvarado, a makeup artist and hair stylist, in the tag of the post.

It was hard to make out the details of the space behind her other than the bank of windows on the left side. The floor was light wood and the walls and ceiling were white, and the latter had inlaid lighting.

The image has been well-received by Sofia’s fans, and it has racked up over 28,400 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live.

“Whatttttttt MIND BLOWING,” raved an admirer.

“Queen of modeling. Periodt,” declared a second devotee.

Others responded to her caption.

“Can I be your….bratz dude???” wondered a third social media user.

One follower had a request for the model.

“Give us more YouTube girlll @sofiajamora,” they wrote, apparently loving the new channel that she announced in a recent Instagram update.

Two days ago, Sofia tantalized her fans with another set of photos. That time, she shared six photos of herself in different outfits. In the first snap of the set, she sat by a circular white table and sported a revealing blue top from Tiger Mist. It was a bright blue tone with ruffled short sleeves and a low cut in the front that left her cleavage on display. She paired it with high-waisted light denim jeans.