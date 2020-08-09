Kylie Jenner Allegedly Feels ‘Honored’ To Be In Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Music Video

Kylie Jenner recently shocked the internet when she showed up rocking a sexy leopard-print bodysuit for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sizzling new music video for the single, “WAP.”

A source recently revealed to Hollywood Life that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt very “honored” to work alongside the two female rappers.

Jenner reportedly had a great time filming her grand entrance and a short scene. The insider said she really appreciated being invited to participate.

“Kylie took the ‘WAP’ music video very seriously. She had so much fun with it and would love to do it again.”

For her part, Jenner looked incredible in her halterneck one-piece which featured a large chest cutout, showcasing her plunging cleavage to her many fans. She also ramped up the overall glamor of the outfit by adding matching gloves. The back of her ensemble featured a stunning floor-length cape and she also wore a pair of thigh-high boots, all in matching animal-print.

Jenner was not the only celebrity to make an appearance, she was joined by Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía, and Mulatto.

Unfortunately for Jenner, it was her cameo that caused the most controversy online. According to Hollywood Life, some users even went so far as to suggest she should be replaced by Betty White.

While she might be thrilled by her role in the project, not everyone felt the same way. Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that a petition to remove Jenner from the “WAP” video had received a whopping 50,000 signatures.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The insider said the socialite was doing her best to ignore the overwhelming negativity.

“She is bothered by any negative comments out there, but she’s human. She’s doing her best to not let any controversial comments get to her because she’s proud of the project,” they revealed.

Regardless of how fans feel about Jenner’s role, Cardi had a specific reason for inviting her on set.

The article reported that during a recent chat with Apple Music’s New Music Daily, the 27-year-old rapper said she wanted “a lot of different females, not just female rappers.”

She sought variety when deciding who would be featured and reached out to people she respected, whose songs she liked. She said there were “different things” she liked about each woman in the project.

“And y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut,” said Cardi.