Chelsea Handler Shows Off Her Figure In A Bikini In Comical New Snapshot

Chelsea Handler is cracking fans up with her lastest post.

Comedian Chelsea Handler turned to Instagram on Sunday, August 9 to deliver a comical post. The 45-year-old rocked a skimpy black bikini that showed off her fabulous curves and amazing figure. She posed by the pool at her luxurious Los Angeles, California property as she soaked up the sun.

Handler held both arms above her head in jubilation and smiled as she looked over her shoulder and posed for the camera. She accessorized with a simple white bracelet and wore her blond hair down straight. Handler’s modern styled Bel Air home was visible in the background along with a well manicured lawn and impressive landscaping. Extra tall hedges lined the yard allowing for greater privacy. It appeared to be the perfect home for entertaining, plenty of seating and even an outdoor kitchen area visible.

The unnamed individual that snapped the photo held a peach out in front of the camera. The way the camera was angled caused the peach to appear to cover Handler’s rear end. In the caption of the post, Handler poked fun at beauty standards. She tagged her fitness trainer Ben Bruno and jokingly let him know that they could finally discontinue workout regimens that targeted her backside as she already had the results she wanted.

Handler’s post got a lot of love online, racking up over 57,000 likes in less than an hour after it was shared online. She boasts a total of 3.9 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans really loved her strong sense of self confidence and her ability to not care about other people’s perspectives. They took to the comments section to compliment her on the hilarious snapshot and to share how they relate to her caption. Others took the time to remind her that she always looks great.

“Peachy keen there Chelsea! You always look good!” wrote one witty person.

“You make me laugh when I need one and think when I need to. Thank you!” commented a second person.

“Wow, I can’t believe in all these years that this is the first time I’ve seen this bit. Brilliant!” remarked one more person.

Handler may be social distancing right now but she’s stayed as active as ever on social media amid the pandemic. She’s been delivering comical photos, most recently recreating Martha Stewart’s iconic poolside selfie, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in,” she captioned the photo.