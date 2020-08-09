Nancy Pelosi Shuts Down Fox News’ Chris Wallace: ‘You Don’t Have An Understanding Of What Is Happening Here’

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sparred with anchor Chris Wallace, The Washington Examiner reported.

Wallace and Pelosi got in a heated exchange after the anchor suggested that Democrats were partially to blame for the United States Congress’ failure to pass a federal aid package amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wallace pointed out that states, hospitals and entities such as the post office need financial assistance.

He also noted that President Donald Trump has threatened executive action if Congress doesn’t reach an agreement.

“You knew that the president was threatening to take this executive action. I understand that you weren’t going to get everything you wanted and didn’t get everything you wanted, but should you have cut a deal?” Wallace asked.

Pelosi fired back, slamming Trump’s orders as weak and ineffective.

“Well, clearly, you don’t have an understanding of what is happening here, both in the weakness of the president’s executive orders, which don’t give the money and enhanced benefit, but puts a complicated formula there, which will take a while, if at all, to accomplish, to put money in the pockets of the American people.”

Pelosi and other Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — have criticized Trump, suggesting that his orders would do nothing but endanger programs seniors rely on, such as Medicare and Social Security.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hit back at the two top Democrats, saying that they “chose to play politics” instead of working on passing bipartisan legislation.

As BBC reported, after weeks of negotiations, Republicans rejected Democratic proposals, calling for a relief package of up to $1 trillion total. Pelosi and her allies insisted on $3.5 trillion in relief.

But even some Republicans have pushed back against Trump’s actions. Senators Ben Sasse, Lamar Alexander, Lindsey graham and former GOP lawmaker Justin Amash all suggested that the commander-in-chief should not have overridden Congress.

Trump used his powers to extend unemployment benefits, provide relief for student loan borrowers and protect Americans from evictions.

He also issued a directive to alter the payroll tax scheme.

According to critics, changes in the payroll tax system could have a negative effect on Medicare and Social Security.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

In a statement released on Saturday, Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, said that the commander-in-chief is waging a war on Social Security.

Research from the Bipartisan Policy Center suggests that the program could run out of money by 2029.