Mike Pence Is Like A ‘Very Supportive, Submissive Wife’ To Donald Trump, Evangelical Conservative Says

In a Sunday piece for The New York Times that explored Donald Trump’s relationship with the Evangelical demographic, Christian conservative Caryn Schouten spoke about Mike Pence’s unwavering loyalty to the president.

“Mike Pence is a wonderful gentleman,” she said. “This is probably a very bad analogy, but I’d say he is like the very supportive, submissive wife to Trump. He does the hard work, and the husband gets the glory.”

Earlier in the conversation, she expressed worry that hard-working Caucasian Americans are facing a limitation of their rights due to public perception that they are inherently against women and races outside of their own.

“Or there are people who think that because we have conservative values and we value the family and I value submitting to my husband, I must be against women’s rights.”

According to Schouten, it takes a “stronger woman to submit to a man” than to attempt to rule over him.

“And I would argue that point to the death,” she added.

In an op-ed for NBC News from last year, Joel K. Goldstein, author of The White House Vice Presidency: The Path to Significance, Mondale to Biden, argued that Trump has turned Pence into the “sycophant-in-chief.” According to the writer, the vice president has ensured his job security by always taking the “course of least resistance” against the real estate mogul — a purported contrast to former vice president Joe Biden, who allegedly remained loyal to Barack Obama without compromising his integrity. Despite this loyalty, Goldstein noted that polls at the time suggested Pence is viewed more unfavorably than favorably.

Ty Wright / Getty Images

Nevertheless, The Atlantic noted that Pence’s fealty to his boss appears to have worked in his favor, as he is one of the few senior officials that has remained in good standing in the notoriously turbulent White House. For this reason, the publication suggested that Pence could still make his own play for the presidency in the near future.

In the case of Schouten, Pence’s loyalty appears to have been received well. Conversely, she expressed worry over the Democratic presidential nominee during her talk with The New York Times.

“Biden is a few fries short of a Happy Meal,” she said.

As The Inquisitr reported, an October The Hill/Harris X survey that came amid growing calls for the real estate mogul’s impeachment found that the majority of Democrats would rather Pence lead than Trump — the opposite of the Republican demographic, which mostly preferred the real estate mogul. However, independent voters were split, with 53 percent favoring Trump and 47 percent in support of a Pence presidency.