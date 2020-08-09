Christina Aguilera Gets Soaking Wet In White Tank Dress To Show Her Love For ‘WAP’

Christina revealed that she's a fan of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new song.

Christina Aguilera showed off her bombshell body and got completely drenched to demonstrate her feelings for “WAP,” Cardi B’s new hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Christina, 39, brought the heat to her Instagram page on Saturday with a sizzling snapshot that showed her cooling off in a pool. The “Beautiful” hitmaker was wearing a slinky white tank dress that clung to her every curve. The garment had spaghetti straps and a scoop neck that didn’t dip down quite low enough to display any cleavage. However, the shape of her ample bust was on full show.

The singer was submerged up to her armpits, but the crystal-clear water didn’t obstruct the view of her body at all. She had her arms outstretched and her back arched, which accentuated the curve of her shapely derriere. Her head was tilted to the side, and her flawless face was raised up toward the bright sun. She closed her eyes and parted her glossy ruby-red lips ever so slightly as her photo was snapped. Her facial expression was serene and blissful.

Christina’s accessories included a silver bar pendant necklace and a pair of sporty single-lens sunglasses with clear frames. The lens featured a gray gradient tint.

Christina’s platinum blond hair was soaking wet and pushed back away from her face. The background of her picture was a dazzling shade of cerulean blue, and the water around her glistened. It looked like a sparkle effect had been added to the image on her right hip.

Christina tagged celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Etienne Ortega, and she gave Cardi and Megan credit for inspiring her sexy photo shoot by writing that the rappers’ song had her “feelin some type of way.”

Christina’s Instagram followers weren’t shy about letting her know how they felt about her photograph — her pic has racked up over 570,000 likes and 4,000 comments since it went live on her account. A number of fans begged the “Moulin Rouge” songstress to record a remix of “WAP.”

“Queen supporting other queens. Gotta love and respect that,” read one response to her post.

“I vote for a WAP (Dirrty version) feat. Xtina anyone else?” suggested another admirer.

“Queen!!! This is the Wet N’ Wild summer we have been waiting for,” a third fan gushed.

“This photo got me feeling things @Xtina! Looking amazing!” said a fourth commenter.

This isn’t the first time Christina has stunned with a steamy pool pic. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fans also went wild over a set of photos that captured her rocking a black swimsuit and enjoying a moonlight swim.