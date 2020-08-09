Madi Edwards Tugs Her Yellow Bikini Top In Punta De Mita During ‘Tropical Trip’

Madi Edwards shared a hot shot of herself during her Punta De Mita trip with her Instagram followers, and they seemed to love her sexy Sunday snap.

In the image, Madi stood in a refreshing looking shaded pool amid tropical vegetation and gorgeous palm trees with a beautiful blue sky and wispy white clouds as the backdrop. The model wore a small yellow flower beyond one ear, and her long blond highlighted hair fell over her shoulders and down her back from a center part with shorter pieces framing her face. She tugged on the center of her buttercup yellow bikini top, which featured a ruffle around her torso, and showcased her ample cleavage. Madi paired it with matching bottoms that had ruffles over each hip and dipped low in the front to highlight her taut, toned midsection.

Madi accessorized with layered gold necklaces in different textures, and the longest one had a harm that rested above her chest. She also wore sparkly earrings, and her wrist displayed a variety of colorful bracelets. The model’s arresting gray eyes stared soulfully into the camera’s lens, and she had a serious look on her face. Madi kept her full pink lips closed in the picture.

Madi, who is a face of Bali Body, had two bottles of the brands’ oils on the side of the pool, and she stood next to them. Her Instagram followers seemed to love the peek into her tropical trip, and nearly 3,200 hit the “like” button while dozens also took the time to leave a thoughtful comment. Many of those who replied used the flame emoji to indicate that they thought Madi looked hot in the flirty yellow bikini.

“Is this a Frankies bikini too? Obsessed with your suit and your eyes,” wrote one fan who also used a smiley.

“Those eyes! What’s your natural eye color,” a second follower wondered, including big eye emoji and flames.

“You look stunning, Madi. I love the suit,” replied a third thrilled Instagrammer who added a red heart eye and red hearts to the comment.

“Wow! Amazing! You are such a beauty,” a fourth devotee declared along with a bright sun and red heart emoji.

Madi has shared several shots of herself and other models during her vacation. The Inquisitr previously reported that she posed alongside Gabi Epstein in a recent post that showed off their tiny two-piece swimsuits, which had fans of both women wanting more.