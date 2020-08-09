Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Scandalous Snakeskin-Print Monokini

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 817,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot triple update in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a scandalous monokini. The swimwear was crafted from a snakeskin-printed fabric in a bold black-and-neon yellow color scheme. The snaps were captured in Marabella, Spain, as the geotag indicated.

In the first shot, Chloe stood in a luxurious-looking tile-covered outdoor courtyard. Lush green plants to her left gave the space a tropical vibe, and a few pink flowers scattered throughout the greenery added some color to the space. A large structure with a wrought-iron gate was visible in the background, although Chloe’s curves remained the focal point of the image.

The swimsuit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who Chloe made sure to tag in the caption of the post. The look covered barely anything at all, and showcased Chloe’s hourglass figure. The top featured triangular cups that struggled to contain her ample assets, showing off a serious amount of cleavage as well as a generous amount of underboob. Two thin straps crossed her upper abdomen, and then a thicker band wrapped around her slim waist, emphasizing her hourglass curves.

The bottom portion of the swimsuit had a high-cut style that accentuated her voluptuous hips, and the suit also showed off the tatoos on her hips and thigh. She rested one hand on her thigh as she gazed seductively at the camera. She didn’t add any accessories beyond a pair of earrings and a delicate necklace. Her long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in soft waves.

She switched up her pose slightly for the second shot, playing with her hair, and for the third she rested her hand atop her head as she continued to gaze at the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update from Spain, and the post received over 2,600 likes within 19 minutes of going live. It also racked up 72 comments from her eager audience in the same brief time span.

“Goals,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“How beautiful and dreamy you are,” another follower added.

“So sexy and beautiful,” a third fan commented, including a flame emoji in his remark.

Chloe loves to tease her followers by sharing sizzling snaps that highlight her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared another steamy update in which she wore a Fashion Nova ensemble. She paired a high-waisted skintight black miniskirt with a lacy bra top that showed off a serious amount of cleavage.