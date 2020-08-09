Savannah Prez Flaunts Fantastic Physique In Revealing Multi-Colored Bikini

On Sunday, August 9, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez shared a sizzling snap with her 804,000 Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 24-year-old posing outside in front of a sizable window. A pool can be seen in the window’s reflection. Savannah sat on a wooden chair with a white cushion. She faced the photographer and arched her back, as she rested her arm on the top of the chair. She touched her hair and gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

Savannah flaunted her fantastic physique in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. The plunging multi-colored top did not match the high-cut bottoms, giving the look some whimsy. The model’s incredible curves, toned midsection, and muscular legs were put on full display. As for accessories, she sported delicate hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses worn on the top of her head.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white, which looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

In the caption, the social media sensation insinuated that she was happy to be experiencing warmer weather. She also noted that she is pleased her highlighted tresses are “getting lighter because of the sun” and later implied that she was wearing hair extensions in the photo.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower Savannah with compliments.

“Omg you are a gorgeous goddess omg! And [your] tan is so amazing,” wrote a fan, adding both a heart-eye and a smiling face emoji to the comment.

“You’re so pretty,” added a different devotee.

“Your hair looks stunning,” remarked another follower, along with a red heart emoji.

“You are very beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a hot pink sports bra and matching bike shorts that accentuated her pert derriere. That post has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.