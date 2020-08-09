Rachel Ward Rocks A Revealing Blue Outfit In New Photograph

British model Rachel Ward seems to be on a hot picture-posting spree on Instagram these days. She took to her page on Sunday, August 9, and wowed her followers with yet another stylish photo.

In the snapshot, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a light-blue dress that featured a halterneck style top, a plunging neckline through which she put her bare chest on full display, a criss-cross detailing on the midriff, and a long, form-fitted skirt that perfectly accentuated her slender figure.

Rachel — who rose to fame through her TikTok videos — wore her blond tresses in a sleek ponytail, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a black bracelet, a silver watch, and a silver ring. She also accessorized with a beige-colored bag from Prada to complete her look.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at Hotel Metropole in M0nte Carlo, Monaco. The photoshoot took place during the day time, and to pose, Rachel stood on an outdoor staircase, leaning against the balustrade. She lifted her chin, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she was going to the pool when the snap was captured. The hottie wrote that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Miss Pap, adding that the brand sponsored her post. Besides, she also offered her followers a 60 percent discount code to shop from the brand’s website.

Within an hour of having been posted, the snapshot amassed more than 4,500 likes. In addition to that, several of Rachel’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to a hundred comments in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“You absolute beauty queen,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Ok, stop being so damn fine now, lol,” another user chimed in.

“This is a beautiful picture. You exude pure class!!” a third follower wrote.

“Love this outfit on you baby, you look amazing!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “stunner,” to express their admiration for Rachel.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation and support, including Rosie Anna Williams, Krystle Lina, and Fatime Gashi.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, only a day ago, Rachel shared another sultry pic from her recent getaway in which she rocked a neutral outfit that highlighted her slender figure.