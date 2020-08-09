CNN’s Brian Stelter Slams Right-Wing Media For Questioning Joe Biden’s Health

On Sunday, CNN’s Brian Stelter used his show Reliable Sources to take aim at right-wing media personalities who have been raising questions about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s health, Breitbart reported. Although various left-wing commentators — such as Cenk Uygur — have also expressed concern over the former vice president’s cognitive health, the commentator took particular issue with Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and Michael Savage.

“Let’s go on a trip together to a totally alternative universe,” Stelter said.

“You never hear what’s happening there unless you tune in to right-wing talk radio, but you need to know what they are saying because the most popular, most powerful talkers in the country have trained their sights on Joe Biden. What you are about to hear them say is mind-boggling. Look, whether you like Biden or not, this stuff is offensive and otherworldly.”

The CNN host highlighted Limbaugh’s suggestion that Biden is being kept out of the public eye to hide his lack of “mental acuity” before playing a clip of Levin floating the idea that the Democratic nominee is living in an assisted living or nursing home. Elsewhere, clips showed Shapiro’s claim that the politican is “falling apart” and Savage suggesting that the Democrat is a placeholder candidate that will make way for communism.

Stelter concluded the segment by noting that Biden rode a bike in public this weekend and suggested that the attacks on his fitness were driven by partisan goals.

“We are going to see negative partisanship fuel the next three months, the last three months of this never-ending campaign,” he said.

Republican commentator Dan Bongino recently claimed that sources told him that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly accelerating and becoming more difficult for Democrats to hide, per Breitbart.

Although many criticisms of Biden have come from Republicans, some Democrats have also expressed concern over the former vice president’s mental fitness. Uygur previously claimed that the 77-year-old politician is suffering from dementia and was echoed by fellow progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski.

Biden previously assured that he is regularly tested for cognitive abilities. But as CNN reported last week, he recently changed tune and said that he has not taken a cognitive test. The comment came as Trump continues to attack his opponent’s alleged lack of cognitive fitness.

Despite concerns, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang — who appeared on Biden’s podcast, Here’s the Deal — claimed that the candidate does not seem to be suffering from cognitive decline. According to Yang, concerns over the Democrat’s mental state are overblown.