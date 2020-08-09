Anna Nystrom Flaunts Fit Physique In Figure-Hugging Activewear

On Sunday, August 9, Swedish model Anna Nystrom uploaded a stunning snap for her 8.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing in front of a white wall. She sizzled in figure-hugging activewear that featured a long-sleeved crop top and light gray high-rise leggings with mesh paneling. The workout set, which was from the clothing company Ryvelle, showcased her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. The blond beauty also pulled back her long locks in a low bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

For the picture, she faced away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere. Anna leaned forward slightly and placed her arms on her wall. She rested her forehead on her hand and looked over her shoulder. The model focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the geotag, Anna revealed that she had uploaded the photo in “[p]aid partnership with [R]yvelle.” She also tagged the company in both the caption and the body of the post.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 42,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Just incredible, you’re so [s]tunning,” wrote a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Stunning, Anna! Gorgeous as always,” added a different devotee, along with both a heart-eye and smiling face emoji.

“You’re so pretty I forgot what I was going to say,” remarked another admirer.

“A true angel wow you’re amazing so beautiful @annanystrom,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Anna graciously responded to a few of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture with her beau, in which she wore a white puffed sleeved top and tiny denim shorts that accentuated her lean legs. That post has been liked over 126,000 times since it was shared.