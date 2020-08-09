Demi Rose Goes Topless Under Denim Overalls In Ibiza: ‘Strapped Up’

Demi Rose looked smoking hot as she showed off some serious cleavage in her latest post from her trip to Ibiza. Her Instagram followers seemed to love the sweet Sunday surprise.

The model wore a pair of Man Official denim overalls in a light wash. The dungarees had artistic drawings on them, including flames across the bib, a skull on one thigh, and the word “art” on the other. Demi chose to go topless underneath the denim, which revealed a generous peek at her ample cleavage with just a bit of fabric protecting her modesty.

The 25-year-old model posed outdoors in front of a window that featured gauzy white curtains on the inside. She wore her long brunette locks in soft curls that cascaded down her back, and she held her toned arms up, entangling her hands in her tresses. The positioning also showed off Demi’s rounded sideboobs. She sat down, and the pockets of her outfit gapped a bit around her curvy hips. Demi’s sunkissed skin appeared to glow in the ample natural light, and she had her eyes closed, and her full lips slightly open. She accessorized with a delicate gold chain that featured a cross charm and small sparkly earrings.

Demi tagged boohooMAN in her caption, and she made a cheeky comment, which her Instagram fans responded positively too. Nearly 90,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button in just a few minutes, and at least 750 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the model, praising the sexy shot and using the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot.

“Demi, you’re just gorgeous. I can’t focus on anything but you,” declared one happy fan who shared a mix of red heart and red rose emoji along with the sentiment.

“In love with your style! You look amazing, as always. You’re incredible and so very adorable,” a second follower gushed, including a large variety of heart and rose emoji to make the point.

“You are so beautiful and the world’s most beautiful girl. You are just in a different league,” declared a third devotee along with red lips.

“Happy Sunday, beautiful. You look so amazing in this outfit. Smoking hot,” a fourth Instagrammer replied.

Demi is no stranger to showcasing her gorgeous hourglass figure in sexy shots on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her pert backside in a red thong swimsuit alongside a friend during her Ibiza trip.