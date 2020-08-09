Soap Veteran Greg Vaughan Addresses Idea Of Returning To ‘General Hospital’ As Lucky Spencer

General Hospital spoilers tease that there are some big developments on the horizon, and fans always have plenty of ideas of what they’d like to see themselves. It’s been quite a while since Lucky Spencer was in Port Charles, but a recent soap-world development has sparked a fresh round of buzz over the possibility of bringing him back.

Actor Greg Vaughan played the role of Lucky from 2003 to 2009. As Soap Central detailed at the time of his General Hospital exit back then, he took over playing the character of Lucky after Jacob Young departed.

Later, however, Jonathan Jackson returned to take over and that meant Vaughan was out. Most recently, the actor was on Days of Our Lives playing Eric Brady, and he recently confirmed he had chosen to leave.

In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Vaughan talked about his decision to depart DOOL. At one point during the interview, he was asked if he would consider returning to General Hospital and the role of Lucky.

“When you get an opportunity, it’s something to consider,” he acknowledged.

For now, Vaughan, his fiancee Angie Harmon, and their combined six kids have started putting down roots together to North Carolina. However, he explained, that doesn’t mean he isn’t still open to gigs based in Los Angeles.

“I’m a father of three boys and I have found true love again in a woman that fills my heart… When my relationship started blossoming with Angie and then when we got engaged, I knew I wanted to get back to my roots of where I came from and what I grew up in,” Vaughan explained of the decision to move.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The soap star pointed out that he doesn’t have to be based in California to continue acting though.

“I can live anywhere and be remote. Everything is on tape. There’s so many actors that live across the world and country that commute. I want to plant new roots and start a new beginning,” he said.

Vaughan continues his gig on the OWN series Queen Sugar, but it seems that he understands that he will likely never be entirely separated from the idea of being Lucky on General Hospital.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound as if a return to Port Charles anything that has been discussed between the actor and the producers. For now, he can’t commit to a yes or a no at this point.

“I can’t answer that 100 percent right now if I would or would not. It would definitely be flattering. Those were some of my most formative years in day-time that really gave me a good foundation that I deeply remember and love,” he noted.

Right now on General Hospital, Lucky’s former flame Elizabeth Webber is married to Franco Baldwin. The couple is facing some challenges at the moment, and spoilers hint there is more turmoil for them on the way.

Elizabeth and Franco’s current source of strife comes thanks to shenanigans from Nikolas Cassadine and Ava Jerome. However, fans would likely say there’s room for more tumult by bringing Lucky back into the picture.

For now, it seems the idea of this happening is mostly wishful thinking on the part of General Hospital fans. However, Vaughan clearly isn’t entirely opposed to the idea, and perhaps his new availability will light a fire under the producers and writers to consider this opportunity.