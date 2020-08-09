Lorena Rae Shows Serious Skin In Barely-There Bikini

Victoria’s Secret alum and former Maxim cover girl Lorena Rae put her slender, sexy frame on full display with a stimulating bikini photo in her latest Instagram update. The 26-year-old German model posted the snapshot to her feed on Sunday, August 9, and undoubtedly thrilled a sizable contingent of her 1.8 million followers on the platform in short order as all but her NSFW areas were left exposed in the shot.

In the accompanying caption, Lorena eschewed words in favor of a single sun emoji. However, judging from the litany of overwhelmingly positive replies in the post’s comment thread, her scantily clad body and overall statuesque appearance did more than enough talking on her behalf.

“YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” exclaimed one particularly smitten user.

“Hotter than the sun,” stated another.

“You’re so stunning @lorena!! Such an amazing body,” commented a third fan, who further lobbied for the model to appear in Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Edition.

“You are honestly the most beautiful human being. Holy cow,” wrote another admirer.

The photo, which included an Ibiza, Spain geotag, appeared to have been shot in an exotic locale that matched the Mediterranean island, as a variety of trees, including palm, and white sands were visible in the background. Despite the lush backdrop and blue skies above her, though, Lorena managed to own the frame as she rested on her knees in an emerald-hued, two-piece suit that pleasingly conformed to her taut bust line and also accentuated the curves of her lower half.

With her eyes focused on the camera, her lips slightly parted and her long, dark hair with blond highlights flowing out to her left, Lorena held her provocative pose while resting atop a long, white, cushioned bench or outdoor sofa. Her prominent collarbone, shoulder blades and neck lines were exhibited in great detail in the snap, as were her slender, toned abdominal muscles and thighs.

The narrow strings of her bikini bottom were bound at the side; Lorena appeared to tug at them seductively on her right. Meanwhile, the scant cups of her top were bound together down the center with a gold-colored hoop.

Lorena’s latest Instagram offering generated a large response in a relatively short amount of time, racking up well over 50,000 likes in just a few, short hours after having appeared on her feed. Moreover, nearly 300 comments had been left by her fans and followers.

