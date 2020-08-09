Lily Ermak Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Blue Dress On Instagram

Russian model Lily Ermak took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 9, and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a set of hot pictures.

In the snap, Lily could be seen rocking glamorous blue wrap dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. It looked like the outfit was made up of velvet material, boasted a blunging, V-shaped neckline, a tie-up feature on the waist, long sleeves, and a short length. She completed her attire with a pair of knee-high, beige-colored boots that rendered her a very chic look.

Lily wore her blond tresses down, letting her long and silky tresses cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a very beautiful gold necklace studded with diamantes.

To pose for the pictures, she sat in a car. The shoot took place during the day time, in broad daylight. To the excitement of her fans, Lily shared three snaps from the shoot.

In the first picture, she could be seen sitting in a cross-legged position. She lifted her chin, looked away from the camera, and seductively parted her lips to strike a pose. In the second snap, she slightly puckered her lips and looked in the other direction. The third and final photo provided her fans with a full-length view of her outfit. To pose, she tilted her body, placed one of her hands on her hips, rested one of her elbows on the armrest, and gazed straight into the camera to pull off a very provocative look.

She wrote a caption in Russian, and according to a Google translation, she informed her followers that the shoot took place inside a 1952 Cadillac Fleetwood. Lily described the luxurious interior of the car, expressed her desire to travel to the past, and tagged the Trezzini Palace Hotel in her post for facilitating the ride.

Within five hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 7,200 likes. In addition, her admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 130-plus messages to praise her beautiful looks and amazing figure.

“Oh wow, you are so pretty and sexy,” one of her followers commented on the picture.

“Damn, you look so gorgeous. I also want to sit in this vehicle as it’s my favorite,” another user chimed in.

“This is such a great picture. You have the best figure in the whole world,” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “stunning,” to express their adoration for Lily.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Natalia Rachkovich, Sola Monova, and Tina Louise.