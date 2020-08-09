Anastasiya Kvitko Flashes Deep Cleavage In Revealing Crop Top

Anastasiya Kvitko took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a new pair of photos that immediately generated a lot of love from her millions of followers. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of social media gave off a sweet, girl-next-door vibe in a sense, but as is always the case with Kvitko, she incorporated a sultry component as well.

The Russian beauty was photographed sitting outdoors, a bright blue sky and tropical background setting the stage for this photo opportunity. She sat at a table and appeared to have a purse and can of soda sitting next to her, a bit of shade coming from a tree just behind her.

Kvitko had her honey-blond tresses styled in casual waves that tumbled over one shoulder. She had a pair of sunglasses pushed up over her head to keep her locks swept away from her face and she accessorized her ensemble with a gold watch on one wrist, a gold bracelet on the other.

Just a hint of what seemed to be a blue-and-white patterned skirt or pants could be seen gracing her bottom half. Her positioning showed primarily her upper half, her curves covered in a white, frilly crop top.

“Beautiful queen,” one of Kvitko’s fans commented.

The top had buttons down the front and puffy cap sleeves that Kvitko pushed down off her shoulders. The ruched detailing closely hugged the model’s bosom and slender waist and the bottom hem added a flirty, frilly flair to the garment’s design.

The low scoop neck sat low on Kvitko’s chest, revealing a significant amount of cleavage. The initial snapshot showed Kvitko gazing sweetly toward the camera, a slight smile on her face. The fingers of one hand curled and rested gently under her chin as the other arm rested on the table and cupped her elbow.

“I love ur eyes…” someone praised.

In the second photo, Kvitko demurely tilted her head down and avoided looking toward the photographer as the shot was snapped. Her hands rested ahead of her on the table and once again, her deep cleavage was on full display.

More than 46,000 of Kvitko’s 11.4 million followers hit the like button on this pair of uploads during the first hour after she had first shared them. In addition, almost 2,000 comments accumulated as people showed their love for this delightful look.

“Angel’s body,” someone said.

“Flawless gorgeous queen,” another person declared.

Fans of the “Russian Kim Kardashian” are used to seeing the model showcase her figure in tiny bikinis or skintight workout gear. This new ensemble showcased perhaps a sweeter side of the model than is often the case and Kvitko’s followers clearly loved this vibe.