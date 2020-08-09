‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Is Haunted By His Brainwashing, Will & Sami Make Amends

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 10, 2020 reveal that the week will start off with a bang in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soaps, fans can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) be left haunted by the torture and brainwashing that he suffered at the hands of Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and her henchmen, Vincent.

Ben will struggle with the aftermath of the trauma, as he’ll remember bits and pieces of what Eve and Vincent did to him. As fans know, the pair held him hostage and made him believe that he would kill his brand new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Eve laid out the elaborate plan in order to get revenge on Ben for killing her daughter, Paige, years ago when he was the necktie killer. Ben has since been diagnosed with a mental illness, been put on a strict medication regimen, and gotten therapy for his medical issues. However, he’s still trying to escape his past as a murderer.

When Ben didn’t serve any time for Paige’s murder, Eve was happy to hear that he had been convicted for the murder of his own sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chishell Hartley). He was sentenced to death, but Ciara saved him at the last minute, which prompted Eve to take matters into her own hands.

Elsewhere in Salem, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) will leave a letter behind as she tries to skip town. In the note, she’ll have a shocking request, which will likely include something about her newborn baby son, whom she has decided to give up for adoption.

Chris Haston / NBC

All the while, Allie’s mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), will be trying to fix her relationships with her children. Sami will start with her oldest son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), whom she dragged into the middle of Allie’s baby drama.

The situation caused a rift and some very hurt feelings between Will and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), who has planned on adopting Allie’s baby.

In addition, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will have a serious conversation with her granddaughter, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). The two will discuss Claire’s plan for the future.

Claire has spent the past two years in a mental hospital getting help for her own issues, and now that she’s been released it seems that she has some big decisions to make about what she wants to do with her life, and Marlena will be right there to offer advice and keep her on the right path.