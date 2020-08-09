Holly Barker Lets It All Hang Out In A Vibrant Bathing Suit On Instagram

Holly Barker returned to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share yet another racy post with her adoring fans. The model let it all hang out in a skimpy ensemble while she asked her followers in the caption where their own personal paradise was.

In the sexy snaps, Holly looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a racy bathing suit. The swimwear included a blue color block, as well as a neon yellow one, and included coral-colored trim.

It also featured thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that put her massive cleavage on full display. The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips to accentuate her long, lean legs.

In the first photo, Holly sat with her knees in the sand and one hand resting on her thigh. She placed the other on her hip and tilted her body to the side as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. The second snap featured her with her hands near her chest and her back arched as she looked away from the lens.

In the third pic, she got down on all fours and pushed her booty out. The final snap showed her with her head tilted towards the sky and her hands in her hair. In the background of the photos, a sunlight sky and some palm trees were visible.

She wore her blond hair slicked back away from her face. She styled the long, damp locks in straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Holly’s 903,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 3,200 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 170 messages.

“It’s actually unreal how beautiful you are, happy Sunday my love,” one follower declared.

“The eyes of the prettiest angel in the world,” another stated.

“Hoping for an awesome Sunday for you gorgeous sexy Holly,” a third comment read.

“Your hair looks so beautiful wow,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flashing her fit figure in her online posts. She’s often seen rocking racy bikinis, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently delighted fans when she wore a plunging yellow bathing suit on the beach. To date, that snap has racked up more than 6,300 likes and over 380 comments.