Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Warns Not To Lose Faith In COVID-19 Tests After He Received A False Positive

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine warned Americans not to lose faith in tests for the coronavirus, even after himself suffering a scare in which he falsely tested positive, CNN reported.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week DeWine was scheduled to meet with Donald Trump when the president stopped in Cleveland. According to protocol, he was tested for the coronavirus, and was given a positive result, in the process scrapping his planned meeting with Trump and instead going home, with a view towards self-quarantining for two weeks.

However, a series of two follow-up tests, given to both DeWine and his wife, were negative.

The reason for the discrepancies appears to have come down to the types of tests given initially, and then as follow-up. The first test DeWine took was a so-called “antigen test,” which looks for specific proteins — or antigens — in the patient’s body. The second was a PCR test, which is more sensitive and which looks specifically for SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen colloquially referred to as “the coronavirus.”

DeWine told CNN on Sunday morning that the antigen tests are “fairly new,” and that the manufacturers currently have a burden of proof to demonstrate that they work.

“Could they be used in some situations? Yeah, they could be, but you have to understand going in that you can get the false positives, like happened in my case, or you can get the false negatives,” he said.

He also noted that the antigen test should be used as a “screening test,” with the knowledge that it will likely return false positives.

Indeed, an analysis by the World Health Organization found that the newer tests are inconsistent at best; their sensitivity — the ability to correctly identify patients with Covid-19 — ranges between 34 and 80 percent.

As for the more-specific PCR test, it is “very, very, very reliable,” the Governor said.

“I think what people should not take away from my experience (is) that testing is not reliable or doesn’t work,” DeWine said.

More than one public health authority has advised against relying too heavily on tests as a tool for preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. For example, Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, a professor of public health at the University of Minnesota and an expert on infectious disease, advised against testing “willy-nilly.” Similarly, Kelly Wroblewski, infectious disease director at the Association of Public Health Laboratories, said that testing should be a secondary consideration, and that limiting exposure to the pathogen should be the primary goal.