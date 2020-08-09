Carrie Underwood Works Her Core In A Pair Of Skintight Leggings & Neon Tank Top

Carrie Underwood showed off her sporty side in a stunning outfit in the latest photo shared to the Instagram account of her clothing line, Calia By Carrie, on Sunday morning. The country music star flashed her curves while encouraging her fans to put themselves first once in awhile.

In the snap, Carrie looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a pair of skintight white leggings. The pants featured a dusting of neon yellow and pink color. They fit snugly around her curvy hips and gym-honed booty as they emphasized her long, lean legs.

She paired the bottoms with a neon yellow tank top that was just a bit sheer to give fans a peek at her sports bra underneath. The shirt wrapped tightly around her chest as it accentuated her flat tummy, as well as her muscular arms and shoulders. She accessorized the style with a pair of white sneakers.

Carrie sat on a gray yoga mat that was placed on top of a hardwood floor for the pic. She had her knees together and her legs lifted as she worked on her core exercises. Her hands were placed together and she tilted her head down while looking away from the camera.

In the background, some flowing beige curtains and a tan and white chair could be seen as sunlight streamed into the room. A few of her children’s toys were also visible.

She wore her blond hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back.

The 546,000-plus fans that follow Carrie’s clothing line Instagram page made short work of showing their love for the post. The upload garnered more than 5,200 likes within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also left over 30 messages during that time.

“Love that there’s toys on floor,” one follower declared.

“Perfect outfit Perfect advice! It took me too long to learn that if I don’t take care of myself, I won’t be ABLE to take care of anything else!” another stated.

“You’re so right. Sometimes to have to step over the laundry to get to the treadmill,” a third social media user wrote.

“I absolutely LOVE these leggings and top!!! I’d rock this set!!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie often gives her followers health and fitness motivation. She recently showcased her chiseled abs in a floral bikini while soaking up some sun. To date, that post has raked in more than 497,000 likes and over 3,700 comments.