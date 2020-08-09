Alexa Collins Does Her ‘Morning Stretches’ In Bold Floral-Print Leggings & A Sports Bra

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy update in which she rocked a bold floral-print workout set while doing some stretches. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Rio Yoga, who Alexa made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in picking up their own set.

Alexa had a beige yoga mat spread out on the floor, and she posed in a peaceful space with several wicker pots and plants visible in the background. In the first shot, she had one leg bent underneath her and the other extended as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings adorned with a white background and bold floral print featuring flowers in shades of pink, blue, red and more.

Her blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and she was barefoot as she stretched out on the yoga mat.

In the second shot, Alexa flaunted her flexibility and balance as she posed on one foot, with the other resting against her thigh. Her toned figure was on full display in the pose, as she reached both arms above her head while stretching out.

In the final three slides of the steamy update, Alexa turned to face the camera so that the front of her ensemble was on display. The sports bra featured a scoop neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage, as well as several inches of her toned stomach. The waistband of her leggings came right to her belly button, further accentuating her slim waist.

She had her legs crossed in the third snap, and she rested her palms on her knees as she gazed serenely at the camera. She kept her legs in the same position and stretched upwards for the second shot, before returning her arms back down in the third.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 5,500 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 121 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Love this outfit! So cute,” one fan wrote.

“Can you say perfect,” another follower commented.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan remarked, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Happy Sunday funday beautiful,” another added.

