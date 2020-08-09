Tahlia Skaines Goes Full Bombshell In A Daringly Short Beige Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Tahlia Skaines sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page today with another tantalizing snap that is proving hard to ignore. The Aussie model traded in her typical bikini and lingerie looks for a gorgeous beige dress in the Sunday morning share, a change that has quickly become a hit with her thousands of fans.

Tahlia appeared to be posing in a kitchen in the snap, as a set of ovens and a long, bar table could be seen in the background behind her. She posed with one leg in front of the other and her hips popped slightly out to the side as she worked the camera, and placed one hand on her waist to highlight her hourglass frame. Shea affixed her piercing brown eyes on the camera in front of her, staring it down with an alluring gaze while parting her lips in a seductive manner.

As for her look in the photo, the 22-year-old went full bombshell in a bandage-style minidress from Lemon Lunar that fit her slender frame like a glove. The garment was made of a flattering ribbed material that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways, and featured a dainty front zipper that spanned the entire length of the piece. Tahlia opted to give her look a sexy vibe by pulling it just past her chest, flashing a glimpse of her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage for her fans to admire.

The garment proceeded to cinch in at Tahlia’s midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach. Also of note was its daringly short length — it grazed just to the middle of Tahlia’s sculpted thighs, leaving her lean legs almost completely within view of the camera.

Tahlia completed her look with a pair of strappy black sandals from Windsor Smith that further enhanced her leggy display. She wore her platinum locks down, styling them in a sleek middle part and flirty waves that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Tahlia’s latest look, and did not hesitate to express their love for the model in the comments section of the upload.

“LOVE this dress on you,” one person wrote.

“You are unreal,” quipped another fan.

“You are incredible! Such a goddess,” a third follower gushed.

“Soo stunning, keep doing you, angel,” added a fourth fan.

The snap has also amassed over 7,000 likes within just six hours of going live to Tahlia’s page.