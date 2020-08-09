Daphne Oz Embraces Her ‘Mommy Tummy’ In White Bikini

The former 'The Chew' star is trying to be a good role model for her daughters.

Health and wellness expert Daphne Oz embraced her “mommy tummy” in a new Instagram share where she was seen seated alongside her children on the beach. One of the former hosts of The Chew revealed that she did not always like her shape but has since realized that she should love the body she has and the health she enjoys. Daphne said in a lengthy caption that she almost didn’t post the slideshow of images because she did not like the way her stomach looked in them. She then decided to post them in order to promote body positivity and self-love.

She explained that she has spent a good majority of her life helping to squash negative thoughts about herself. In the caption, she shared that since joining the weight loss and management business Weight Watchers as a member, she has learned more about healthy eating and the triggers that push her to make food choices that might not be as healthy as some others.

The 34-year-old media personality then explained that her “mommy tummy” helped give her four of her most precious gifts — her children with husband John Jovanovic. These include daughter Philomena, 6; son Jovan, 4; Domenica, 2; and Giovanna, or “Gigi,” who will turn 1 on August 14. She said that these photos captured a sweet moment and no matter how she may currently feel about her shape in the sequence of images, she believes that in the future, she will love the pics and be thankful to have documented these precious moments.

In the pics, Daphne wore a white bikini and a green trucker hat with the words “Amber Waves Farm” on it. The business is located in Amagansett, New York.

Daphne and her two daughters — Domenica and Gigi — were seen sharing some beach time together in the series of four snaps, as they dug in the sand and enjoyed the warm summer weather. The little girls wore similar bathing suits, blue one-piece outfits with a darling white trim on the neckline.

Fans of the health and wellness expert loved the photos and the positive message Daphne shared in the caption.

“I literally just thought ‘damn girl with that body’ before I even saw the caption. You are beautiful and an inspiration,” stated one follower.

“I treasure candid photos like these so much. Your babies will look back on these with so much appreciation. Thank you for deciding to share these,” said a second admirer.

“You had 4 babies housed in that tummy! I think you look amazing,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Dang I immediately thought ‘hot mama’!!! I reframe myself of self through my kids. My daughter said something about ‘fixing’ my grey hair and I was like ‘oh I love myself the way I am!!’ Which is something I never heard as a kid. You are a role model and show us all how our bodies morph through life!” stated a fourth fan.