Rita Ora Rocks A Cheeky Bikini With A Matching Face Mask

Rita Ora advised her fans to keep their faces covered up, even when they're on vacation.

Rita Ora kept a lot of her face covered up during her getaway in Ibiza, but the bottom half of one of her flashy vacation looks left a generous amount of her curvy derriere uncovered.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old British musician took to Instagram to share a series of four bikini photos with her 16.1 million followers. In all of the snapshots, she was rocking a face mask that matched her bathing suit. Her entire ensemble was crafted out of textured turquoise fabric that featured a floral pattern of fanned blossoms outlined in black. The material’s jewel tone really popped against her bronzed skin.

Her top had a knotted detail in the center that pulled the neckline down low to show off her smooth decolletage and ample cleavage. The garment also had puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves embellished with flirty ruffles.

Rita’s bottoms looked like a basic low-rise brief from the front, but the back boasted a cheeky cut that put her pert posterior on display. The two-piece also showcased her flat stomach, as well as her toned legs, arms, and back.

The “Let You Love Me” hitmaker was dripping in glittering accessories that included a large number of layered gold necklaces. Some of them were plain chains, and some had pendants on them. She also wore an array of large rings, bracelets, and bangles, as well a single delicate chain anklet. Her toenails were painted the same vivid color as her swimsuit.

Rita wore her blond bob down. Her hair looked soft, natural, and slightly tousled. Her photos were taken in front of a stone wall in a shady area. For her first shot, she showed off the front of her look.

Rita’s second picture provided a peek at the revealing back of her bikini. She was standing with her backside angled toward her photographer. She posed with her thumb tucked into the low waist of her bottoms as she gazed at the camera over her shoulder.

In the third image, Rita had traded her top for a cropped shirt that still matched the rest of her look. It had spaghetti straps and an abundance of aqua feather trim around the bottom hem. She also wore the garment in the final photo, in which she was captured crouching down on the ground. This shot provided a more detailed view of her jewelry.

The singer’s Instagram followers have liked her latest round of vacation photos over 340,000 times so far.

“Love this look!! Hope you’ve been enjoying your holiday,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“You even got the matching nail colour! MAJOR,” read another comment.

“Stay safe but it covers your beauty of a face,” a third admirer chimed in.