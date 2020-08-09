Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Flawless Figure In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

American beauty Jasmine Sanders sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a series of sexy bikini-clad snapshots of herself on Sunday, August 9. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model took to Instagram to share the smoking-hot content with her 3.9 million followers.

The 28-year-old, who is most famously known for being a fashion influencer, was photographed while hanging out at the beach as the ocean could be seen in the background behind her. Jasmine took center stage in the update — which comprised two images — as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera while laying out on a day bed. She sported a natural pout as she adjusted her hair and posed with her thighs parted — emitting a sultry vibe.

Her short blond hair did not look to be styled as it seemingly blew about in the wind in natural-looking curls.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show in the series, as she flaunted her famous figure with a revealing bikini.

Jasmine sported a vibrant yellow bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not provide a lot of coverage as it hugged her chest tightly and accentuated her bust. The top’s tiny triangular cups also exposed a bit of cleavage and some sideboob.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms that also did not leave much to the imagination. The briefs were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut that particularly helped show off her hips. The bottoms’ high-waisted design also drew attention to her slim and chiseled core.

She finished the look off with black, square-shaped sunglasses.

In the caption, Jasmine called the snapshots “thirst traps,” and revealed that her boyfriend, Anthony Rhoades, was the one who photographed her.

The eye-catching series was instantly met with approval and support from fans, accumulating more than 33,000 likes in just a matter of hours. More than 180 users also headed to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her body, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Love this bikini,” one fan wrote, adding a number of yellow heart emoji.

“You are amazing,” added a second admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third individual remarked.

“You are looking so so hot,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The cover girl has shared more than one stunning shot of herself to social media, especially as of late. On July 31, she wowed her fans once again when she rocked a snakeskin-print swimsuit that showed off her statuesque form, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 18,000 likes.