‘Big Brother 22’ Week 1 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Winner Revealed

The first Power of Veto (POV) competition has played out on Big Brother All Stars 2. The selected houseguests battled it out Saturday night to take home the coveted advantage which can dramatically affect this week’s nominees. As The Inquisitr previously reported current Head of Household (HOH) Cody Calafiore nominated Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell for eviction.

Big Brother Daily is reporting that neither of the two nominees won the POV. Last night after the feeds went down, the popular BB update account revealed Enzo Palumbo won the competition. As with summers prior, the HOH and two nominees played in the Veto competition, as did three other houseguests who were chosen by random draw. In addition to Enzo, Ian Terry and Tyler Crispen were chosen to play, which ended up being a male-majority comp. Da’Vonne Rogers hosted the POV which ran for about two hours.

Conversations on the feeds immediately after the POV revealed which classic Big Brother challenge took place. It looks like the six players competed in the “stack and run” challenge. The comp, which was called “Peelaton” required the roommates to ride some sort of banana and stack fruit pieces while keeping an eye on the clock to make sure their time didn’t run out when it came to stacking.

This comp has been done in many different ways over the years and will play out on CBS on Wednesday night’s episode. After winning, Enzo had a conversation with Cody to see if the HOH wanted nominations for the week changed. Cody admitted he wanted things to stay the same. Enzo also asked Tyler Crispen about shaking things up, but the Hilton Head native suggested he should keep things as is.

Later, Enzo wondered if he should remove either Keesha or Kevin and backdoor Tyler to have him be the first boot of the summer. Cody laughed off this idea by his friend and the conversation ended rather promptly. For now, it looks like noms are going to stay the same but anything can change in the blink of an eye on Big Brother.

The Veto meeting will take place later today. Cody will be required to pick a houseguest to replace Keesha or Kevin if Enzo pulls down either one. Within the first three days, Cody has formed bonds with several of his roommates, which would only leave a small handful of players to go up on the block. For now, Cody has formed alliances with Enzo, Tyler, Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones, and David Alexander.