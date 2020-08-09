Paulding County High School Sees 9 People Test Positive For Coronavirus After Crowded Hallway Photos Surfaced

The Georgia high school that was the subject of viral photos and videos last week, in which students were crammed into a hallway and few of them were wearing masks, has had nine people affiliated with it test positive for the coronavirus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, North Paulding High School made headlines last week after a student, sophomore Hannah Watters, snapped a photo of the unsafe situation and shared it on Twitter.

Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate. pic.twitter.com/JKbGYqG9RS — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

For her efforts, Hannah was suspended for five days. Officially, she was punished because she violated her peers’ privacy by photographing them and sharing the photo without their permission, and for using a mobile device during school hours. Her suspension was later overturned following a public outcry.

Now, according to a letter sent home to parents and obtained by the Atlanta newspaper, the school is reporting that nine people affiliated with it have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

“At this time, we know there were six students and three staff members who were in school for at least some time last week who have since reported to us that they have tested positive,” says a letter from North Paulding High School Principal Gabe Carmona to parents Saturday.

The letter does not say whether or not the infected kids or adults will have to quarantine themselves, or whether or not any of the classrooms in the building will be closed. The letter did note that the school’s custodial staff will be thoroughly cleaning the building daily, with special attention paid to the affected areas.

Angie Franks is an aunt to two young men who are among the six infected students. She said that one of them came home from school Monday unable to smell, which is a common symptom of the illness. The lad and his brother both tested positive later that week.

“They sat in class all day long with no masks and not social distancing. And I have no idea how many kids they came into contact with,” she said.

She also complained that the district is not encouraging students to wear masks, while at the same time providing them to teachers and staff.

Meanwhile, other Paulding County, Georgia schools are also dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks within their halls. According to WSB-TV, there have been 53 cases of coronavirus at the district’s various institutions since July 1, including 23 at North Paulding.