Hilde Osland Looks Flawless In A Low-Cut Bandeau Top & Ripped Jeans

Another day, another smoking hot look from Hilde Osland. The Norwegian model steams up her Instagram page on almost a daily basis with photos of herself flaunting her incredible physique in racy ensembles, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint.

Hilde included a total of five photos in the Sunday morning upload, which a geotag indicated were taken in Perth, Australia. The beauty was taking a stroll through a gorgeous neighborhood when she stopped for the impromptu photo shoot, and struck a number of poses in the middle of a sidewalk.

Several large trees lined the pathway and allowed an ample amount of sunlight to peek through its branches, illuminating the model as she worked the camera. The foliage was covered in bright red leaves, many of which had also spilled to the ground.

Hilde herself made for quite a sight, as she was clad in a revealing ensemble that showed plenty of her bronzed skin. She noted in the caption that her entire look was from BooHoo Australia, and offered her followers a special discount code to use on their own purchases.

The blond bombshell looked absolutely flawless in a bright red bandeau top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number fell low down her decolletage, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage, as well as a teasing glimpse of underboob that gave the snaps even more of a seductive vibe. She had it knotted tightly in the middle of her chest, and let its ties spill down her chest to draw attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Hilde paired the itty-bitty top with a pair of trendy boyfriend jeans that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms were heavily distressed along its legs, offering a look at the star’s toned thighs underneath the tattered detailing. She cuffed them at her ankles for a cropped look and fastened them right at her navel to accentuate her trim waist and taut stomach.

The model slung a Louis Vuitton backpack over her shoulder, and accessorized with a necklace stack and hoop earrings. She left her platinum locks down, styling them in a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and down her back.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the series of photos, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“You are perfection,” one person wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” declared another fan.

“Red is your color!” a third follower remarked.

“Stunning as usual,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed over 42,000 likes within two hours of going live.