Tim McGraw Gushes Over Makeup-Free Pic Of Wife Faith Hill On Instagram: ‘Dang, I Love This Girl’

Tim McGraw gushed over a makeup-free pic of wife Faith Hill on Instagram. He said in the caption of the share, “Dang, I love this girl.” The surprising image featured the country music superstar with her natural beauty on display. It was taken by the couple’s eldest daughter Gracie, 23, who was tagged as the photographer of the image. The married twosome is also parents to daughters Maggie and Audrey.

Faith was photographed from the back in the image. She was not looking at the camera. Instead, a left-side profile of the singer and songwriter was seen.

Faith was captured in a moment by Gracie. She held a glass in her hands. Smiling, Faith wore her hair in tight braids woven close to the crown of her head. Her blond hair had a pink tint to it and it was styled up off her long neck. She appeared to have on a blue sweater in the stunning outdoor shot. A large smile was on her face. Her happiness was evident and her eyes were bright as she directed her attention off-camera.

Fans of the country superstar at first thought the photo was of Gracie, confused by Tim’s caption. He quickly responded, stating that his fans were so sweet to think the photo was of the duo’s daughter. He then explained the pic was of Faith and that he was “the lucky one.”

“Faith looks beautiful without makeup,” complimented one fan.

“She never ages!! Love you both!” said a second follower regarding the youthful look Faith had in the snap.

“You are both blessed to have each other,” stated a third Instagram user of the couple’s marriage of 24 years.

“Faith is a beautiful special lady. I’m glad you have her. What a blessing she is. Look at her smile, she’s a beautiful light in this world,” remarked a fourth fan.

Faith was pictured in an outdoor area of what is likely the couple’s Nashville home.

The stunning backyard area featured a paved multi-level patio. Green bushes and plants dotted the landscape. Stone accent tables were seen in front of the light-colored plush seating setup. Steps appeared to head down towards a separate seating area, accented by black, wrought iron fencing. The back of the home was seen, which featured breathtaking oversized windows with rectangular panes. These were covered with long curtains for privacy.

Beyond the backyard, blue skies peeked through the tall trees which surrounded the luxurious abode.