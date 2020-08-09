Deborah Tramitz Flashes Her Round Booty In A Strappy Blue Bikini On Instagram

Deborah Tramitz steamed up her Instagram page on Sunday with another tantalizing snap that has proved hard to ignore.

The snap was captured in Stuttgart, Germany, per the geotag, where the blond bombshell appeared to be getting ready for a dip in the hot tub. She stood at the edge of the jacuzzi with her backside to the camera, emphasizing her curvaceous physique by popping her hips out to the side. She turned her head over her shoulder to flash the lens a flirty smile, though kept her gaze

Of course, the German hottie was clad in a sexy swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. She opted for a strappy two-piece from Calua, one that was in a gorgeous baby blue color that complemented her deep tan.

The bikini looked to include a bandeau-style top that fit snuggly around Deborah’s chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It had thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, shoulders, and back, as well as a set of extra-long ties that crisscrossed over her midsection. The strings were tied in the middle of her torso in a dainty bow, drawing attention to her flat stomach and abs.

Deborah also sported a pair of blue bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The garment boasted a high-cut style that offered a look at her sculpted thighs, while its cheeky design exposed her round booty nearly in its entirety. She teasingly tugged at the number’s waistband in the snap, which sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass frame.

The model left her long, blond locks down in the shot. They were parted in the middle and fell to perfectly frame her face before spilling behind her back in loose waves.

The bootylicious shot appeared to be a smash hit, racking up over 10,000 likes within five hours of going live. An additional 181 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for the social media star’s stunning display.

“Love that blue…and you,” one person wrote.

“Germany goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Wow soooooo soooooo soooo beautiful and cute, my dream girl,” a third follower gushed.

“You are fantastic girl,” added a fourth admirer.

Deborah has been entertaining her fans with a number of racy snaps lately. On Friday, she shared a steamy duo of photos in which she flaunted her insane physique in skimpy black lingerie. That look proved to be another winner, earning nearly 26,000 likes and 517 comments to date.